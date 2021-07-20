Doncaster company Home Instead looking for caring staff

Home Instead Doncaster have launched a recruitment drive to ensure they can help more people in the area.Rob Moore, director of Home Instead Doncaster, said: "We're passionate about providing people with the best level of personalised care in their own surroundings, allowing out staff to build strong relationships and see first hand the impact they're making."Our minimum visit duration is one hour to allow sufficient time to provide the best quality of care and ensure they are able to fulfil people’s needs. This could be personal care, medication support, companionship or community outings."With the changing world, there is a need for health and social care to change, adapt and blend to ensure that the ever-changing needs of our residents are met."At Home Instead Doncaster we are expanding our services as well as the training and development journey for our CAREGivers."We're very excited about the growth in our services and that we are creating career opportunities for people in Doncaster in such rewarding roles where they can make such a difference in their communities."Jennifer Donaldson, head of CAREGiver experience at Home Instead Doncaster, says there are exciting career opportunities within the company.She added: "We are passionate about encouraging and promoting a career in care and have a structured approach to the training and development journey which is always considering the next step for every member of our staff."Many of our office team began their journey as a CAREGiver in the community and have progressed in their career with us - we were able to help them gain numerous qualifications such as health and social care level 2 and 3 diplomas, as well as specific training in areas such as treating dementia, Parkinson's disease and low-level healthcare tasks."As part of our drive to create a truly professional CAREGiver role we are looking to introduce several salaried positions to give people the stability they require and a really rewarding career path with Home Instead."For more information about joining Home Instead Doncaster call 01302 977562 or go to homeinstead.co.uk/doncaster/vacancies.