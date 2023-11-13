In a night filled with celebration and recognition, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) proudly announced Sally Abbott, colposcopy nurse, as the Star of the Year 2023 at the organisation’s annual awards.

As part of the Trust’s wider colleague reward and recognition scheme, the special event, held this year at The Dome, brought together 25 of the hospital's monthly star winners, each honoured for their outstanding contributions over the past year, alongside incredible nominees across twelve additional categories.

Every month, an individual or team who have gone above and beyond their role is presented with the ‘Star of the Month’ prize and subsequently shortlisted for the overall Star of the Year award. This year, the award was bestowed upon Sally Abbott, colposcopy nurse within Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s busy Gynaecology Department, for providing an exceptional service and dedication to both patients and colleagues.

Sally, who trained and worked in Edinburgh for 20 years in Women’s Health, was aware of how hard it is to find cervical screening appointment outside of working hours. Cervical screenings (also known as a smear test) checks the health of the cervix and routine testing can help prevent cancer.

Sally collecting her award on stage with Heart Radio DJ ‘Dixie’.

Passionate about tackling this challenge, Sally introduced a staff service purposely designed to offer varied clinics that capture shift workers at convenient times – for example after 5pm, during lunch and over the weekend.

By bringing these important screenings to the workplace, Sally has ensured that all colleagues can prioritise their health without the added stress of scheduling appointments outside of work.

Reflecting on the evening, Sally shared: “I am delighted and honoured to have received the award. I am passionate about trying to improve and support access to cervical screening. By offering this service to my colleagues I hope that I can break down barriers and I can support them into having the sample taken in a safe and confidential environment.”

“However, I would not be able to offer this service on my own, I am forever grateful to the Health and Wellbeing Team and all of my colleagues within Gynaecology for their endless support – without which the service would not be able to operate.”

Described as 'amazing and warm' by her team and patients, Sally goes above and beyond to support and reassure nervous colleagues about having a smear test, always on hand to ask general questions or discuss their fears.

Sally's dedication extends beyond the clinics, tirelessly assisting her patients, addressing their concerns with patience and understanding. Whether it's answering queries over the phone or accommodating patients' needs by adjusting her clinic hours, Sally consistently prioritizes the well-being of those under her care.

Speaking after the award’s ceremony, Zoe Lintin, Chief People Officer at DBTH, said: “I want to congratulate Sally on this amazing achievement. She has introduced a fantastic service for colleagues and goes above and beyond to provide compassionate care. We are proud to have Sally as a part of our team, thank you for all that you do.”

