The improvements will enable a greater number of people to consider more active and sustainable forms of transport for shorter journeys in to and out of Doncaster City Centre via nearly 800 metres of resurfaced cycle paths and footways, enhanced street lighting and a new pedestrian crossing.

The works along South Parade links users to recently improved existing infrastructure along Bennetthorpe and Hall Gate ensuring greater levels of connectivity. The scheme will also join works taking place along Thorne Road linking users to areas of employment, education, and green space.

Councillor Nigel Ball, Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Communities, Leisure and Culture, said: “A lot of work and planning has gone in to delivering this scheme. We feel that it is the completion of the missing link for those who want to make journeys by walking or cycling across the city.

Ed Clancy OBE opens the Active Travel route along South Parade, Doncaster.

“Ahead of this project, two-thirds of local residents who responded to our consultation believed that to improve the condition of the roads and pavements would encourage walking and cycling – and we’re delighted that we have been able to act on that feedback.”

“The addition of new pedestrian crossing and enhanced street lighting will also improve safety along the route.”

Wider consideration has been given to Doncaster’s green credentials. Hard surfacing has been removed from around the roots of mature trees and replaced with soil and mulch, allowing aeration and water penetration to improve tree health and reduce carbon footprint.

South Parade improvements have been funded via SYMCA Transforming Cities Fund which aims to improve productivity and spread prosperity through investment in public and sustainable transport in some of the largest English city regions, this follows on from the government ‘Transport Decarbonisation Plan’ which seeks to increase walking and cycling across Town and City centres with the aim that half of all journeys in towns and cities will be cycled or walked by 2030.

Treble Olympic champion and SYMCA Active Travel Commissioner, Ed Clancy OBE, said: ““I’ve been to Doncaster several times since becoming Active Travel Commissioner and I’ve seen first-hand the positive impact these active travel schemes have had. They’re not only improving conditions for walking and cycling in the city, but also creating new spaces for people to enjoy.