Doncaster charity marks ‘impactful year’ following prestigious award win and royal visit

From an award-winning campaign to a royal visit and the NHS’s birthday, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity marks an ‘impactful’ 2023.

The hospital charity raised £7,410 in honour of the 75th birthday of the NHS across three main events: the NHS Big Tea, a nationwide tea party, and two sponsored skydive events.

An additional celebration came in the form of the award-winning campaign, the Serenity Appeal, which opened its maternity bereavement suite in June and was visited by Her Royal Highness, Anne, Princess Royal, in September.

Sarah Dunning, Fundraising Manager for DBTH Charity, said: “I am incredibly proud of the journey we've undertaken in the past year.

Princess Royal visits the Serenity Suite.

“It has been an impactful year, marked by unwavering community support, a royal visit, and the notable success and conclusion of our award-winning campaign, the Serenity Appeal, to name a few highlights.”

In addition, festive fundraising activities, such as the Children’s Ward’s ‘Winter Wonderland’, the ‘Our Shining Stars’ campaign, Festive Sock Day and various independent fundraisers have raised a huge £27,485 for DBTH Charity.

Approximately 2,000 gifts were delivered and donated to the Trust during the festive season.

2023 was also a year of exceptional individual fundraising efforts, Sarah explained.

Club Doncaster visits the Children’s Ward at DRI.

One supporter, Mitchell Carrigan, donated £4,110 to DBTH Charity, following a mammoth 59-mile, overnight trek from Nottingham to Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI) in honour of his late wife and babies.

Laura Bradie raised an exceptional £6,500 for the Serenity Appeal, using her community connections to host an epic raffle.

There were several instrumental donations made this year to the appeal, including funds from The Lions Club (Thorne Rural and Tickhill & District), Carla Spence and couple Daniel and Dannielle.

About the Serenity Appeal, Sarah said: “Together, we've not only surpassed our fundraising goals but, more importantly, we've made a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve.

Communications & Charity team at the Chamber awards.

“We can’t say thank you enough to every single individual who helped us surpass our £150,000 goal.”

In recognition of this incredible feat, the campaign was recognised as ‘Campaign of the Year’ at this year’s Doncaster Business Awards.

The charity also received several generous physical donations, ranging from smart TVs and games consoles to Easter eggs, children’s toys and food hampers for colleagues.

Donors included Doncaster College, Currys and Muscle Foods.

Staff on the children’s ward with The Grinch.

Such donations can make a huge difference to the quality of a patient’s stay or visit, boosting morale and improving their overall experience and comfort within a department.

Hosted by the Children’s Ward at DRI, the department’s bi-annual events, the Winter Wonderland and Summer Carnival of Care, raised £1,144 and £1,775 respectively.

Not content with only being exceptional in their sport, the Trust was also visited by several sporting groups and individuals over the year.

This included World Boxing Association (WBO) and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Super-Welterweight Champion, and local legend, Terri Harper.

The Trust was also visited by rugby players from the Doncaster Knights.

Over Christmas, the Children’s Ward at DRI was visited by Grant McCann, Manager of Doncaster Rovers, Richard Wood, DRFC Captain, Brad Hey of the Doncaster Rugby League and Chloe Brannan of the Doncaster Belles.

Mitchell and his group arriving at Bawtry in the rain.

Sarah continued: “Looking ahead, we're inspired and committed to building on this success, continuing our mission to make a positive and lasting impact on the lives of individuals and families in our community."

DBTH Charity is the official charity which supports Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital to go above and beyond by providing additional equipment, services and amenities for our patients, visitors and staff which cannot be funded by the NHS alone.