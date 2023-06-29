As well as supporting individuals with and ADHD diagnosis, the Hub will provide health care practitioners with specialist information.

This new platform aims to bridge the existing support gap and provide accessible, evidence-based information for individuals facing sleep challenges associated with ADHD.

The Charity is committed to creating a vibrant online community that brings together adults across England, helping people who experience ADHD to combat the feelings of isolation often associated with sleepless nights and foster a sense of togetherness.

The Sleep Charity's goal is to reach 500 individuals within the Hub’s first year and offer 50 practitioners specialist information to share with those that they support.

The project has been designed so that it will leave a legacy once funding ends, with resources being freely available to download from The Sleep Charity website.

Vicki Beevers, CEO and founder of The Sleep Charity, said: “We extend our gratitude to the National Lottery players, whose support will make a significant difference in the lives of countless individuals in the coming years.

“As someone who has an ADHD diagnosis, I know first-hand the impact sleep problems can have on overall wellbeing and exacerbate symptoms of ADHD, therefore showing the importance of tackling this issue.

“It is vital that those with lived experience are heard, and their voice will be inputted into our work throughout so that the resources we provide are as supportive and accurate as possible.”

Individuals who have a diagnosis of ADHD, or practitioners who support those with a diagnosis, can find out more by emailing [email protected]