Doncaster charity launches online ADHD support hub thanks to £10k National Lottery funding

The Sleep Charity, the UK’s leading sleep support organisation, has received a £10,000 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund to launch a ground-breaking online hub to empower and support adults diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 09:30 BST

As well as supporting individuals with and ADHD diagnosis, the Hub will provide health care practitioners with specialist information.

This new platform aims to bridge the existing support gap and provide accessible, evidence-based information for individuals facing sleep challenges associated with ADHD.

The Charity is committed to creating a vibrant online community that brings together adults across England, helping people who experience ADHD to combat the feelings of isolation often associated with sleepless nights and foster a sense of togetherness.

Vicki BeeversVicki Beevers
The Sleep Charity's goal is to reach 500 individuals within the Hub’s first year and offer 50 practitioners specialist information to share with those that they support.

The project has been designed so that it will leave a legacy once funding ends, with resources being freely available to download from The Sleep Charity website.

Vicki Beevers, CEO and founder of The Sleep Charity, said: “We extend our gratitude to the National Lottery players, whose support will make a significant difference in the lives of countless individuals in the coming years.

“As someone who has an ADHD diagnosis, I know first-hand the impact sleep problems can have on overall wellbeing and exacerbate symptoms of ADHD, therefore showing the importance of tackling this issue.

“It is vital that those with lived experience are heard, and their voice will be inputted into our work throughout so that the resources we provide are as supportive and accurate as possible.”

Individuals who have a diagnosis of ADHD, or practitioners who support those with a diagnosis, can find out more by emailing [email protected]

or book onto the launch webinar which is being held on Tuesday 4 July at 12:15pm via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/launch-webinar-for-the-sleep-charitys-adhd-adult-project-tickets-660994822307.

