Doncaster care home with 'failing' leadership rated 'inadequate' by Care Quality Commission

A Doncaster care home with "failing" governance, and in breach of four legal regulations, has been placed into special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) watchdog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stoneacre Lodge Residential Home was handed warning notices for breaches in governance and care standards following a three-week inspection in July and August this year according to a new report from the CQC.

The home in Dunsville was also found to have contravened regulations around safeguarding and safe care and treatment by the CQC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seth Homes Limited, which runs Stoneacre Lodge, said its "desire to provide high quality care is at the forefront of our efforts".

Stoneacre Lodge rated 'inadequate' by Care Quality Commission.

Placing a home into special measures means it will be closely monitored to ensure people living there are safe while improvements are made.

Following the previous inspection of the service in January, management of medicines had improved.

But "governance and management of the service was still failing overall", the watchdog said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspection report stated: "People told us they would like more frequent access to baths and showers.

"They also told us they did not always get supported to go to the toilet quickly enough."

They said staff members were "individually kind and caring" to residents, although people's privacy and dignity was not always respected.

Inspectors found the home had not always made referrals to the local authority when safeguarding or safety concerns had arisen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When they spoke to people about choice and making decisions there was a mixed response.

The report added: “We observed one person who chose to stay in bed until early afternoon and who was then offered choice about what he would like to eat. They chose to have a full cooked breakfast.

“Other people told us their choices were not respected. One person said, ‘You are expected to get up at 7.30 to 8am whether you want to or not’. Another person told us, ‘I get up usually midmorning but would like to get up earlier, by 8am. I go to bed at 9pm but would prefer to go at 10pm. [Members of staff] don’t ask me really, they just say come on then’.

“Another person told us there were set bedtimes, “Bedtime is 8pm or 9pm but I don’t like to go to bed when it is still light’. We observed some friendly interactions between members of staff and people, but this was limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some opportunities to have rapport with people were missed and little meaningful conversations took place. Several people we spoke with did not know the registered manager of the care home.”

In the key areas of being safe, effective and caring, the home was rated as "requiring improvement".

Overall, and for responsiveness and leadership, the home was rated as "inadequate".

A Seth Homes Limited spokesperson said: "For the first time in its history, Stoneacre Lodge has received an inadequate rating as inspected against the new regulatory framework created by the CQC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Stoneacre Lodge's new management team are currently working with the relevant regulatory bodies to meet these standards."

To read the full report visit https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-115286537/reports/AP13399/overall