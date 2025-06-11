Doncaster care home rated inadequate and put into special measures

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated Anchor House in Doncaster inadequate and placed the home into special measures to protect people, following an inspection in April and May.

Anchor House - Doncaster, run by Authentic Care Services Limited, provides personal care for up to 23 people, some of whom are living with dementia.

The inspection was undertaken to follow up on concerns received from staff and people living at the service about the quality of care and management of the service.

Following this inspection, the overall rating for the home, as well as the areas of safe, effective, responsive and caring have declined from good to inadequate. Well-led has declined from requires improvement to inadequate.

The service has been placed in special measures which means it will be kept under close review by CQC to keep people safe and it will be monitored to check sufficient improvements have been made. CQC issued warning notices following the inspection to focus their attention on making significant improvements around people’s care and treatment and the management of the service.

Alan Stephenson, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “When we inspected Anchor House - Doncaster, it was concerning to see that poor leadership and ineffective risk management had led to people being placed at harm in a place they call home.

“People and staff reported concerns to CQC because they didn’t feel able to speak up internally, and when they had, their concerns weren’t dealt with which is totally unacceptable.

“The home had a very task-focused culture which was routine and transactional rather than innovative and supportive to ensure people’s wellbeing.

“For example, people were woken up by staff early in the morning to get washed and dressed for the day without being asked if this was ok. This meant people’s sleeping patterns were interrupted and their choices weren’t being considered.

“Staff didn’t always meet people’s basic care needs in a timely manner and people were often waiting too long for assistance. Some people told us understaffing at night was an issue and meant they often had to wait a while to be assisted to the toilet.

“Anchor House didn’t regularly support people to access to health services. For example, one person hadn’t been to the dentist since 2021. When staff had taken people to appointments, nothing had been recorded in their care plans to ensure other staff were aware of their health needs when things changed.

“We have told leaders where we expect to see rapid improvements and will continue to monitor the home closely to keep people safe while this happens. We will return to check on their progress and won’t hesitate to use our regulatory powers further if people aren’t receiving the care they have a right to expect.” Inspectors found:

Staff didn’t always report safeguarding incidents to the relevant authorities and lessons weren’t learned from them.

Staff didn’t always respect or consider people’s strengths, abilities, aspirations, cultures and unique backgrounds.

Leaders didn’t involve people and staff in decision making to improve services.

Some staff members didn’t feel supported by leaders.

People weren’t supported by staff to manage their health and wellbeing, so they could not maximise their independence, choice and control.

People and their relatives weren’t involved in consultations about their care to see if any changes needed implementing.

Staff didn’t always give people their medicines safely or on time.

Leaders hadn’t implemented a clear vision of how the service should be led to provide the best possible care to people.

The report is available to read on CQC’s website.