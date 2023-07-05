Doncaster care home previously rated inadequate and placed in special measures by CQC is reinspected and rated good

The CQC has awarded The Pleasance a good rating after it was rated inadequate and was placed in special measures in December.

The reinspection in June 2023 was an unannounced inspection led by a CQC inspector and an expert by experience.

The Pleasance is a care home that provides accommodation and personal care to people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health needs. At the time of inspection 13 people were supported by the service.

The Pleasance

Following this inspection, the care home’s overall rating has gone from inadequate to good. Ratings for how safe the home is have gone from inadequate to good, and how well-led the service is has gone from inadequate to good. Ratings for effective, caring and responsive were not inspected and remain rated as good.

Camilla Morte, Cristal Care’s Operations Director said: “The Pleasance staff team and management team have worked extremely hard to make changes and sustain improvements within the service.

"I am so pleased the latest CQC inspection in June 2023 recognised this and the report reflects a significant team effort.

"The new inspection was focused on key areas to check The Pleasance had followed our action plan and to confirm we met legal requirements. There are not many services who achieve a jump of two ratings and it is a testament to how hard we have all worked to make changes as each individual who lives at the service deserves to receive good quality care. The service previously had always been rated as good.”

● Following the last inspection, the management team recognised that improvements needed to be made to the governance and leadership of the service. Improvement was confirmed when we reviewed reports and records about the service. Information about the management, review and oversight of the service was well organised, accurate and up to date.

● Staff confirmed they knew about the risk reduction measures and explained the reasons for them and how they supported people to manage these risks. For example, where risks had been identified in relation to kitchen equipment, people were supported to use equipment safely and under supervision.

● Managers and staff were clear about their roles. They understood quality and performance monitoring and how to identify and manage risks as required by the regulations. For example, incidents were analysed for people which identified triggering events and locations. The conclusion of the incident analysis made recommendations for learning and improvement.

● People told us they felt safe at The Pleasance. One person said, "I feel safe at the home. If anything was wrong, I would talk to the manager."

● Staff were supported to discuss any safeguarding concerns they had with their manager. One member of staff said, "I feel very supported and I can discuss safeguarding concerns with my managers. They will deal with this correctly. There are posters detailing who to contact if I am unhappy with how the issue is being dealt with or if the issue I am raising is about my managers."

● Managers and staff were open, transparent and honest throughout the inspection. Staff demonstrated a culture of openness and honesty in the service. Promoting a positive culture that is person-centred, open, inclusive and empowering, which achieves good outcomes for people.