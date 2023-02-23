CQC reported that the service was well-led, commenting that ‘management and staff were committed to their roles and had built positive relationships with people’ and that ‘staff understood people’s individual care and communication needs and this helped to ensure people received care and support that promoted their well-being.”Michael Baty, Home Manager for Ivy Court, and his wider team, have worked exceptionally hard to keep strategies and processes in place to maintain a ‘good’ service and were delighted to see the hard work from everyone in the home reflected in their rating.Michael said: “It is an achievement where all the hard work and dedication shows and is recognised by our regulators. The team at Ivy Court are so proud to receive this report that reinforces the hard work they are doing on a daily basis. I would like to thank all our friends, relatives, visitors and visiting professionals that also play a massive part of where we are today.”Ivy Court Care Home is a high quality, residential care and dementia care home in Balby, in the town of Doncaster. The care home, which is set over two spacious floors, presents premium facilities and features, including a beautiful hairdressing salon, bar area, cinema room and 70 exquisitely furnished bedrooms.To find out more about the home, visit: https://www.runwoodhomes.co.uk/care-homes/care-homes-south-yorkshire/care-homes-doncaster/ivy-court-care-home-doncaster