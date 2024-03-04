Doncaster care home judged as 'good' by the Care Quality Commission
A social care service has been given a positive rating in Doncaster.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
Information from the CQC reveals Housing 21 - Charles Court was awarded a 'good' rating after an inspection on January 16.
A service is given a 'good' rating when it is judged to be performing well against the CQC's criteria.