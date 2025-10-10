Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust leaves a lasting legacy after more than 60 years of support

It is with both heartfelt gratitude and sadness that Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) marks the closure of Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust (DCDT), a charity that has stood side-by-side with the Trust and the wider community for over 60 years in the fight against cancer.

Since its founding in the 1960s, DCDT has played an integral role in enhancing cancer care across Doncaster and Bassetlaw. Through tireless fundraising efforts and the unwavering generosity of local people, the charity has helped transform the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients in our region.

In their final year as a registered charity, DCDT raised significant funds to purchase three cutting-edge ultrasound machines for the Trust.

This includes a lung ultrasound machine, a breast ultrasound machine, and an advanced multi-purpose ultrasound device capable of performing transperineal, transrectal, abdominal and other small parts scans - equipment that is vital in the diagnosis and monitoring of cancer.

One of these new machines will support services at Bassetlaw Hospital, complementing a similar device previously donated to Doncaster Royal Infirmary. Crucially, the machine will aid in the diagnosis of prostate cancer, now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK.

While DCDT is closing its doors, its mission is far from over. A dedicated fund has now been established within the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity.

This ring-fenced fund will continue to raise money specifically for cancer detection, equipment, treatment and innovation - ensuring that DCDT’s vision and impact carry on long into the future.

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at DBTH, said: “Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust has been an incredible force for good in our community. Their legacy lives on, not just in the equipment and buildings they’ve helped fund, but in the lives they’ve touched and the hope they’ve brought to so many families.

“We are honoured to continue their mission through a dedicated fund established as part of our hospitals’ charity, and we thank every supporter who has contributed over the years and will continue to do so in the future.”

Over the decades, DCDT has supported many landmark projects, including the funding of the original scanner unit at Doncaster Royal Infirmary in the 1970s, The Jeannette Fish CT Suite, and countless other advances in cancer care.

As DCDT formally ceases operations, DBTH Charity is committed to upholding its legacy, continuing to fundraise for life-saving equipment and services that support cancer patients across Doncaster, Bassetlaw, and beyond.