Firefly cancer awareness and support charity is celebrating being awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

Firefly charity was founded in 2006 by Denise Dunn after her personal experience with cancer, Firefly helps local people in their time of need, making a difficult time a little easier. Firefly is now run by Dee’s fiancé Chewy Bacchus and close family friend Paul Taylor after Dee passed away in 2014, with a promise to Dee to keep her legacy running.

Through a team of volunteers, a suite of 12 Firefly Express vehicles provide free transport to local cancer patients and their families in the borough of Doncaster to regional treatment hospitals. The charity currently has a fleet of eight vehicles to cope with the ever-increasing requirements.

Firefly Trustees and Directors (l to r) Ian Bacchus – Director/ Trustee / Chair, Linda Monks – Trustee, Bobbie Roberts MBE – Trustee, Paul Taylor – Director / Trustee, Francesca Polson - Trustee.

Firefly is one of 262 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

Their work, along with others from across the UK, reminds us of all the ways fantastic volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and, following his accession, His Majesty The King emphasised his desire to continue the Award.

Recipients are announced annually on 14th November, The King’s Birthday.

Award winners this year are wonderfully diverse and include volunteer groups from across the UK, such as a social support network for disabled adults in Banffshire; a charity using a refurbished pool as a community hub in south Wales; volunteer doctors providing pre-hospital care across rural Cumbria and a village renewal organisation promoting sustainability, equality and social inclusion in County Antrim.

Representatives of Firefly will receive the award crystal and certificate from Professor Dame Hilary Chapman DBE. In addition, two volunteers from Firefly will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May and June 2024, along with other recipients of this year’s Award.

Bobbie Roberts, trustee of Firefly said: “We are humbled and honoured that our group’s work has been recognised in this way.