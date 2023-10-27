Doncaster business, Habodel, will be raising vital funds for the Children’s Air Ambulance (TCAA) to support its lifesaving missions as the charity celebrates 10 years of dedicated service.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Habodel are a professional landlord seeking to safeguard the future of single-family home renting. Part of the G2M Group, they’re taking regenerated housing stock to ensure a higher standard of rental property, to let to families seeking longer term security. They work closely with partners to drive an increase in efficiency in all of the homes, improving energy performance, saving carbon emissions, and reducing costs for their residents.

The Children’s Air Ambulance has been chosen as Habodel’s very first Charity of the Year, helping to support the lifesaving missions for critically ill babies and children across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The national Children’s Air Ambulance provides the only intensive care helicopters in the country dedicated to transferring critically ill babies and children across the UK, at a high and safe speed, from local hospitals to specialist paediatric and neonatal treatment centres.

Staff at Habodel.

James Lancaster, Head of Corporate at G2M Group said: “Everyone at Habodel is delighted to be supporting the Children’s Air Ambulance this year in what is our very first charity partnership.”

“This is a great opportunity for us to work with them to raise vital funds to support the lifesaving charity, ensuring that they can continue the vital transfer service for critically ill babies and children, getting them to specialist paediatric and neonatal treatment centres as quickly as possible.

“We are looking forward to a fantastic year and cannot wait to get our charity partnership started,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Evans, Community Fundraising Executive for the charity said: “We are so pleased that Habodel have chosen the Children’s Air Ambulance as their first ever charity partnership. We receive no government or National Lottery funding, and without support from local communities and businesses such as this, we wouldn’t be able to continue making a difference to babies, children and their families across the UK.”

The charity is celebrating its 10th anniversary of lifesaving high-speed transfers in 2023 and is encouraging people to visit a charity store and grab a bargain, donate unwanted clothing to one of many clothing banks, get involved in a challenge event, fundraise, or even sign up to volunteer.