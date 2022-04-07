Currently there is no cure and not enough people fully understand the condition which has 40 symptoms.

In Doncaster alone there are over 700 people diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

The Doncaster Support Group’s aim is to raise awareness and assist the Parkinson’s community along with their carers, families and friends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mansion House will be one of the buildings lit up blue

World Parkinson’s Day belongs to the Parkinson’s community. This year, Monday, April, 11 will be World Parkinson’s Day.

To mark this occasion the people and businesses in and around Doncaster, led by a group of dedicated and passionate volunteers are raising awareness of this debilitating disease through two initiatives designed to enabling everyone to join in.

The first initiative is Light Up Blue for Parkinson’s. On the evening of April 11 the iconic Mansion House, the interior of the new Danum Gallery, The Wool Market and the Corn

Exchange will all be lit blue showing support for the 145,000 people in the UK living with the condition.

The second activity ’Poems for Parkinson’s’, invites people to share their personal stories to help more people understand the reality of living with the condition.

A spokesman for the charity said: “The support from Doncaster Council and Doncaster Market has made all this possible and the Parkinson’s UK Doncaster Support Group would like to extend their appreciation for assisting in making World Parkinson’s Day 2022 a day to remember.”