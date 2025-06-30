Doncaster baby research study hits milestone 3,500 participants

A research study collecting data on Doncaster women and their babies has recruited 3,500 participants, marking a milestone for the project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants include 1,619 mothers and 1,881 babies.

Born and Bred in Doncaster (Babi-D), a local birth cohort study at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust (DBTH), aims to help improve the health and wellbeing of children and families by understanding what families want and need from local healthcare services.

The study has a strong focus on health inequalities and inclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born and Bred in Doncaster.

Hannah Beardmore, Interim Research Midwife for Babi-D, said: “We are so pleased with the progress our Babi-D study has made so far. Hitting this significant milestone shows us what a willing community of families we have in our area. It also tells us that we’re getting it right in terms of our recruitment of mothers and babies.

“As we continue to grow, we want to thank everyone who has already agreed to participate and invite others to help us learn more about the health of mothers and babies in Doncaster.”

Since its launch in June 2022, the Babi-D study has hosted two ‘teddy bear picnics’ at local family hubs for children and their families.

The picnics served as an opportunity to engage with local families, bring together the community, and find out what they feel should be research priorities within the study.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Babi-D is part of a growing BaBi network currently comprising of twelve sites nationally. The BaBi network combined has over 45,000 participants and is coordinated by BIB4all, the internationally recognised, pioneering centre in Bradford.

The data from across the network is being developed into a meta cohort and it is envisaged that this data will help answer research questions of national relevance.

Lois Mellor, Principal Investigator for Babi-D and Director of Midwifery at the Trust, said: “Each mother and baby who takes part in Babi-D is helping us build a clearer picture of what families in Doncaster need, enabling us to shape services that make a real difference.

“The data we gather could also be used by researchers to answer important health questions and improve care not just locally, but nationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has contributed so far and look forward to welcoming even more families into the study.”

Taking part in BaBi-D is voluntary and participants are free to withdraw at any time. This research, like every research project undertaken, is checked to make sure it meets the highest scientific and ethical standards. You can find out more about the study, or provide the team with your research ideas, on the dedicated Born and Bred in Doncaster website: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/research-and-innovation/babi-d/

The BaBi network is part of the Born in Bradford family and is supported by the National Institute for Health Research Yorkshire and Humber ARC (NIHR YHARC). To find out more please visit: www.babinetwork.co.uk.