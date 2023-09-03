News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for eight patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for eight patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 13:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 13:14 BST

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 27 was up from two on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 2,501 people in hospital with Covid as of August 27.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 64 per cent in the last four weeks.

The figures also show seven new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 25.

Related topics:DoncasterBassetlaw Teaching Hospitals TrustCovid-19NHS EnglandEngland