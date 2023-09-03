NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 27 was up from two on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 2,501 people in hospital with Covid as of August 27.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 64 per cent in the last four weeks.

