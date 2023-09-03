Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for eight patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for eight patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 27 was up from two on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,501 people in hospital with Covid as of August 27.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 64 per cent in the last four weeks.
The figures also show seven new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 25.