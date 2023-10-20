Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 32 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 32 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 15 was up from 24 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 4,173 people in hospital with Covid as of October 15.