Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 32 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 32 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 11:55 BST
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 15 was up from 24 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 4,173 people in hospital with Covid as of October 15.

The figures also show that 21 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Doncaster in the week to October 13.

