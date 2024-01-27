Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 17 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 17 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
NHS England data shows the number being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 21 was down from 18 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,908 people in hospital with Covid.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by seven per cent in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 18 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 19.