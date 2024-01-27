Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 17 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NHS England data shows the number being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 21 was down from 18 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,908 people in hospital with Covid.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by seven per cent in the last four weeks.

