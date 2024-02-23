Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 14 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 18 was up from 12 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 2,555 people in hospital with Covid as of February 18.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35 per cent in the last four weeks.