News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 14 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 14 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 20:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 18 was up from 12 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 2,555 people in hospital with Covid as of February 18.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35 per cent in the last four weeks.

The figures also show that 17 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 16.

Related topics:DoncasterBassetlaw Teaching Hospitals TrustCovid-19NHS EnglandEngland