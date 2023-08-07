News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Amazon donation boosts men's suicide prevention charity

A suicide prevention charity for men has received a donation of £1,000 from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Doncaster iPort.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 15:04 BST

Andy’s Man Club aims to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health for men and has created a judgement-free environment in Doncaster for men to express their feelings and struggles.

The donation from Amazon will go towards raising awareness of its services available to men in the UK.

Speaking on the donation, Gill Fedorov, General Manager at Amazon in Doncaster iPort, said: “Andy’s Man Club is a great charity that offers crucial support for men in Doncaster. We’re very pleased we can support the charity on its mission to destigmatise men seeking to improve their mental wellbeing.”

Joanne Smith from Andy’s Man Club, added: “On behalf of everyone, I would like to say a big thank you to Gill and the team at Amazon in Doncaster iPort for this donation. Andy’s Man Club is a fully-donation led charity and we are truly grateful for this support.”

Related topics:Man ClubAmazonDoncaster