Andy’s Man Club aims to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health for men and has created a judgement-free environment in Doncaster for men to express their feelings and struggles.

The donation from Amazon will go towards raising awareness of its services available to men in the UK.

Speaking on the donation, Gill Fedorov, General Manager at Amazon in Doncaster iPort, said: “Andy’s Man Club is a great charity that offers crucial support for men in Doncaster. We’re very pleased we can support the charity on its mission to destigmatise men seeking to improve their mental wellbeing.”