Doncaster acute wards and psychiatric intensive care units require improvement following a visit by Care Quality Commission

Acute wards for adults of working age and psychiatric intensive care units in Doncaster require improvement following a visit by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) provides services for both patients admitted informally and those detained under the Mental Health Act 1983.

There are seven wards over three hospital locations in Rotherham, Doncaster and Scunthorpe; five acute wards and two psychiatric intensive care units. The purpose of the wards is to provide assessment and treatment to people who require a hospital admission due to their mental health needs.

All wards provide care for patients aged 18-65 who require hospital admission in an acute phase of their mental health illness. All seven wards admit both males and females. Osprey and Sandpiper wards each have 18 beds and are located at Swallownest Court in Rotherham. Brodsworth and Cusworth wards both have 20 beds and are located at Tickhill Road hospital in Doncaster. Mulberry House is a 19- bed ward based at Great Oaks Hospital in Scunthorpe.

RDASH headquarters in Doncaster.

Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust also have two psychiatric intensive care units. These units provide services for the most unwell patients who present higher risk; Kingfisher ward has five beds at Swallownest Court. Skelbrooke ward has five beds at Tickhill Road Hospital.

In a report from the CQC an inspector explained that the last inspection took place in October 2019. At that time they rated the service as requires improvement overall, they also rated ‘safe and well led’ as requires improvement, and ‘effective, caring and responsive’ as good.

The report states: “Our inspection took place on 6 and 7 May 2025. We inspected all wards and all five key questions: safe, effective, caring, responsive, and well-led. The inspection was unannounced (staff did not know we were coming) to enable us to observe routine activity. We gathered information from people using the service, their loved ones, staff and other external stakeholders. We observed the care being provided and reviewed a range of documents relating to the running of the hospital.

“Our rating of this service stayed the same. We rated it as requires improvement because the service did not always ensure that care and treatment is provided in a safe way to patients. This meant that the service was in breach of Regulation 12) because:

At Swallownest Court, the therapy kitchen used by Sandpiper and Osprey wards was dirty and did not appear to have been cleaned.

We also found concerns with medicines management arrangements at the Tickhill Road site including gaps in clinic rooms checks, and issues with the storage of medicines and controlled drugs.

We also found that the service did not ensure the care and treatment of patients was appropriate, met their needs and reflected their preferences.

“This meant that the service was in breach of Regulation 12 because:

The teams on the wards did not have access to the full range of specialists required to meet the needs of patients on the ward and we found concerns regarding the occupational therapy provision.

There was a lack of activities available to patients, and staff did not complete the relevant occupational therapy assessments within timescales set by the trust."

It continued: “However, staff developed holistic, care plans informed by a comprehensive assessment. Staff had a good basic knowledge of the Mental Health Act and Mental Capacity Act. Overall, they discharged their responsibilities well.

“Risk assessments were detailed, up-to- date and person- centred. Staff we spoke with knew the patients well. They understood how to engage with them and mitigate against individual risks.

“There were a range of quality improvement initiatives in place. Staff and managers could describe how they worked collaboratively to improve the quality of care for patients.

“Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness and understood the individual needs of patients. We observed positive interactions between staff and patients on all wards.”

The CQC has asked RDaSH for an action plan in response to the concerns found at this assessment.