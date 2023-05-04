The ‘Forever 19’ event was held in memory of Joseph Lunn and Lulu Blundell, who both passed away at age 19 after battling cancer.

Joe was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma in April 2019 at the age of 17. Synovial sarcoma is a type of cancer that affects around one to two people in every million and usually

develops in cells around joints and tendons. It often affects knees and elbows and is most commonly associated with teenagers and young adults.

Joe and Lulu

Joe underwent several rounds of chemotherapy and a major surgery which left him with a 12-inch scar down his abdomen.

Willing to support others in finding a cure, Joe even took part in a clinical trial which unfortunately was unsuccessful and Joe passed away on his nineteenth birthday in March

2021.

Lulu was first diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma when she was 15. Ewing’s sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that affects bones or the tissue around bones and mainly affects children and young people. Lulu underwent months of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and a lower limb amputation to treat the cancer and was given the news that she was cancer free in January 2020. Tragically, the cancer returned in early 2022.

Lulu Blundell

The event saw students and staff take part in the charity cycle and rowing event, with a target of covering 195 miles which signified the distance between London and Rotherham -

Joe and Lulu’s home towns. Around 250 staff and students participated, clearing the target and ending with 498 miles covered.

Joe’s auntie, Kristina Carpenter, who is Associate Vice Principal at the academy and organised the event said: “I am so incredibly proud of the Adwick community and the way in

which they have stepped up to take on a very tough challenge. Our finish time was 3.30 pm but I have no doubt our students would have continued for as long as they could have

Joe Lunn

physically managed.

“Students have been really inspired by the stories of Joe and Lulu and were so keen to continue driving their legacy. I look forward to future events and continuing to watch the

Adwick community stand up to cancer!”

The money raised will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust bringing Joe and Lulu’s ‘patient funds’, the total amount of money raised in their names, to £85,000 and £95,000

respectively.

Lulu’s family hope to reach £100,000 by June 12, which would have been Lulu’s 20th birthday. Donations will be used to fund patient services, specialist nurses and

support staff for other young people going through their own cancer journeys.

Heather Bowen of Teenage Cancer Trust said: “The pupils were an absolute credit to the school as they each threw all of their energy into the challenges. The atmosphere was alive with friends pushing and cheering each other on to do another mile, all in support of Teenage Cancer Trust which

supported both Joe and Lulu after their cancer diagnoses.