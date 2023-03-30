Deputy Chief Nurse appointed at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals

Previously, Simon held the role in an acting and joint capacity, and before that was the organisation’s Associate Director of Nursing for Clinical Speciality Services from 2019.

Qualifying as a Registered Nurse over 15 years ago, and undertaking all training at Bassetlaw Hospital, Simon joined Nottingham University Hospitals in 2006 as a Staff Nurse at the Trent Cardiac Centre. Following this, Simon held various roles progressing to become Interventional Cardiology Manager in 2012, before joining the Care Quality Commission in 2015.

Following his appointment at DBTH in 2019, Simon provided clinical leadership to a number of services within the Clinical Specialty Services division, and also undertook an integral leadership role as part of the Trust’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simon Brown

Speaking about the appointment, Simon said: “I am delighted to have been appointed Deputy Chief Nurse. Having worked at the Trust for the past number of years, I am incredibly proud to be a part of Team DBTH and I can’t wait to see how we develop further and improve for those in our care.

“In my new role I look forward to working with colleagues as well as supporting the Trust in its vision to become the safest in England, outstanding in all that we do.”

The Deputy Chief Nurse works alongside the Chief Nurse and senior Nurses, Midwives and Allied Health Professionals at the Trust to provide strong and professional leadership to over 3,000 colleagues. Simon will also help to ensure that high quality clinical care is delivered consistently across the organisation, working collaboratively with teams to ensure care and treatment remains at a consistently high standard.

Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at the Trust, said: “Amongst a highly competitive field, I am delighted to have appointed Simon this role. Since joining the team in 2019, Simon has shown fantastic leadership skills, and it’s great to see him progress on this next step in his nursing journey.