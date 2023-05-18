Deputy Chief Executive appointed at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals

At present Zara serves as the Executive Director of Strategy and Planning at Derbyshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), where she, along with partners in the region, oversees a diverse portfolio of work.

This encompasses services areas such as acute care, mental health, primary and community care, as well as responsibility from commissioning, performance and strategy development perspectives.

As an alumnus of the NHS Graduate Management Scheme, her invaluable experience, gained from roles at prominent NHS organisations including Sherwood Forest Hospitals, Nottingham University Hospitals and The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust will ensure that Zara is able to make a significant contribution to DBTH’s future.

Zara Jones who has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals

The position of Deputy Chief Executive at DBTH holds great significance, as it completes the strategic realignment of the Executive Team which has taken place throughout the past 18 months.

The role is mainly focused upon the development of strategy, partnerships, and corporate governance, as well as deputising for the organisation’s Chief Executive when necessary.

Expressing her enthusiasm about joining DBTH, Zara said: “I am delighted to be joining Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.

"This organisation is clearly people-focused and values-driven, with a strong commitment to delivering excellent care.

"On a personal level, I am excited to return to an acute hospital and to contribute to the exceptional work that is ongoing within the organisation, and what is planned in the future.

"This role presents a great opportunity for me to further foster external partnerships and utilise my skills to help to make a meaningful difference for the lives of patients and colleagues.”

One of the largest providers in the region, DBTH is made up of Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital in addition to a number of external clinical sites.

On average, the Trust cares for approximately 500,000 patients each and every year, spanning two counties which include both urban and rural communities.

Richard Parker OBE, the Chief Executive at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “I am delighted to welcome Zara to our Executive Team.

"Her wealth of experience, strategic acumen, and passion for healthcare make her an exceptional addition to Team DBTH.

"Zara’s expertise in driving performance and forging collaborative partnerships will undoubtedly have a significant impact on our organisation’s continued growth and success, particularly as we emerge from the pandemic.

“DBTH occupies a unique position as one of the few Trusts in the country to span two Integrated Care Systems.

"As the Deputy Chief Executive, Zara will be instrumental in ensuring purposeful partnerships, seizing opportunities, and fostering collaboration across both South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw.

"By working collectively, DBTH aims to provide outstanding services and respond effectively to the evolving needs of the diverse communities we serve. I look forward to working together to provide outstanding care and further enhance our services.”

