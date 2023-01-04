Defibrillators now at every Northern station across South Yorkshire

The scheme was partly funded by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and has seen a total of 36 new defibrillators installed in the last few months of 2022.

Every defibrillator has step-by-step, spoken word instructions built-in to it which explain how to use it on someone in an emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Computers inside the defibrillators work to analyse a person’s heart rhythms to find out if an electric shock is needed. Electrodes then automatically deliver the shock if required.

Every defibrillator has step-by-step, spoken word instructions built-in to it which explain how to use it on someone in an emergency

All of the life-saving units have been added to the national register and training will be offered by the local ambulance service to station staff along with local communities.

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, said: “All our defibrillators are in public places, and they are of huge benefit, not only to those travelling with us, but also the communities we serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We plan to continue to introduce life-saving defibrillators at even more of our stations. I would like to thank SYMCA for their help in making this happen.”

Northern installed more than 100 defibrillators across its stations in the North of England last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Dowie, interim executive director of infrastructure and place at SYMCA said: ““We welcome the latest installations as it means that now there’s a defibrillator in or nearby every rail station in South Yorkshire. Having them available on public spaces used daily by a large number of people is reassuring as it significantly increases the chance of survival following a cardiac arrest.”

Locations of new defibrillators across South Yorkshire:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meadowhall, Bentley, Barnsley, Conisbrough, South Elmsall, Kirk Sandall, Chapeltown, Thorne South, Fitzwilliam, Hatfield & Stainforth, Sandal & Agbrigg, Bolton-Upon-Dearne, Moorthorpe, Hope (Derbyshire), Wombwell, Hathersage, Dore & Totley, Kiveton Bridge, Dronfield , Thurnscoe, Althorpe, Grindleford, Workington, Goldthorpe, Mexborough, Kiveton Park, Thorne North, Dodworth, Adwick, Silkstone Common, Darton, Shireoaks, Elsecar, Bamford, Penistone, Woodhouse

Northern’s new timetable went live in December and customers are advised to use the new ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on its website to see the changes specific to their local station.

Advertisement Hide Ad