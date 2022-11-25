Dame Rosie Winterton highlights community pharmacy services in Doncaster

Stuart Hermiston, area manager for Weldricks said: “Rosie popped into the pharmacy to have her blood pressure taken and to find out more about our hypertension service, a service we offer at the majority of our pharmacies.

“It’s free for people over 40 who do not have a current diagnosis of hypertension (high blood pressure) and is a fantastic way of picking up a potential issue with a person’s blood pressure before they even experience any symptoms.”

Dame Rosie has her blood pressure taken by Danielle Griggs

He continued: “Danielle Griggs, the pharmacist at Armthorpe Parade had the task of taking Rosie’s blood pressure and I’m delighted to say, she did a superb job! We also took the opportunity to talk to Rosie about some of the other hugely important community pharmacy services we provide on a daily basis including: flu vaccinations; emergency hormonal contraceptive services; new medicine service; Tympa Health ear and hearing health; and inhaler techniques.

“What’s more we were able to directly discuss some of the current pressures facing Community Pharmacy with Rosie including recruitment, funding and supply issues.”

Rt Hon Dame Rosie, MP for Doncaster Central, said: “We had detailed discussion about the difficulties that are being faced by community pharmacies.

“They are on the front-line of our nation’s healthcare but their important role is often overlooked. Pharmacies are facing several pressures and I was pleased to witness how staff, who were both helpful and informative, are doing their best to ensure patients receive the level of care they expect despite these challenges.”

