Cuppa and cake to celebrate breastfeeding in Doncaster

New mums across Doncaster are being invited to have a cuppa and cake to help celebrate National Breastfeeding Week.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Sep 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 12:03 BST
Health visitors at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) will be marking the week, which runs from September 18 – 24, at Breast Start Groups across the city.

The groups are an ideal place for mums to make new friends, get accurate breast-feeding advice and share the ups and downs of feeding and caring for a new baby. Experienced professionals are always on hand to offer support and tips around caring for a baby and family health.

Claire Wyatt, the Doncaster Infant Feeding Lead Health Visitor, said: “Breast milk is the best start to a baby’s life. Some new mums need to learn the skill of how to feed effectively in a comfortable way and this can take time and patience. The breast start groups are here to provide support and guidance to all mums who choose to offer breast milk to their babies.”

Have a cuppa and cake to help celebrate National Breastfeeding Week.Have a cuppa and cake to help celebrate National Breastfeeding Week.
There will be cuppa and cake sessions on the following days at these locations:

Monday – The Scout Hut, Anchorage Lane, Sprotbrough - 9.30am -11am

Tuesday – Bentley Family Hub, The Avenue Bentley – 1pm -2.30pm

Wednesday – Balby Family Hub, Sandycroft Crescent, Balby - 9.30am -11am

Thursday – Armthorpe Family Hub, mere Lane Armthorpe - 1.30pm -3pm

Friday – Denaby Family Hub, School Walk Denaby - 9.30am -11am

For further information call 0300 021 8997 or message the team by searching for Doncaster Health Visitors on Facebook.