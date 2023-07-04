Craig Bradford, aged 45, started his leisure career at the Dome in 1994 where he worked for eight years before moving to Dearne Valley Leisure Trust for ten years and has spent the last 11 years

working for DCLT. His 29-year leisure career has seen him work in roles from lifeguard to pool supervisor and duty manager to general manager across a number of venues.

Craig said: “I am really looking forward to making a difference in this new role and want to get more children in the city learning to swim and more people to swim for fitness and fun.

Craig Bradford

“I have previously work on DCLT’s Learn to Swim programme which saw more than 6500 children across our aquatic’s sites pre covid and will be looking at develop this programme to ensure that even

more children have access to learn to swim.

“My aim is to keep people in the City of Doncaster moving and providing the best aquatic facilities and opportunities that are fun, in a safe environment that is fully diverse and offers inclusivity for all.”

DCLT operates six pools across Doncaster at Adwick Leisure Complex, Armthorpe Leisure Centre, Askern Leisure Centre, Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Rossington Community Swimming Pool and the

Dome as well as open water swimming at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre.

Michael Hart, chief executive of DCLT said: “We are really proud to welcome Craig into this role. We have a great history of developing people throughout their careers and it is fantastic to see yet

another local person who has grown and developed an almost 30 year career in leisure.

“Craig is extremely passionate about increasing participation in swimming and ensuring that our aquatics programmes reflect the needs of people of all ages, abilities, and lifestyles.

“We are looking forward to seeing our swimming lessons, leisure swimming and fitness swimming programmes going from strength to strength.”