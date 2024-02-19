News you can trust since 1925
Crafting a way out of loneliness and isolation in Doncaster

A Doncaster not-for-profit business is offering over 100 subsidised craft workshops, with the aim of bringing people together to reduce loneliness and improve their mental health and well-being.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 19th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
Dadesley Crafting organises a range of short and longer sessions for the over 18s on pastimes ranging from knitting and crochet to metal embossing and watercolour techniques.

They are run six days a week in Flourish’s St Catherine’s House, at Balby’s Woodfield Park, and twice a week at Tickhill’s Parish Room.

Co-founder and business manager, Michelle Dunn, whose love of crafting started as a teenager doing cross-stitch, said: “Everyone is welcome and friendships are made and enduring. We provide two types of workshop: one-off social sessions lasting two hours, and others that involve a couple of hours each week for up to six weeks.

Michelle Dunn.

“The workshops cost no more than £6 for two hours and some are free of charge. We receive support from a number of funders that enable us to keep our prices down, including the National Lottery and City of Doncaster Council.

“Although we offer over 100 workshops, they are not exhaustive. If there’s demand for something new, we will provide it.”

Workshops are currently attended by around 300 people from the Doncaster area and run by Dadesley’s unpaid directors and 21 volunteers. The team has also secured the Domestic Abuse Charter Award, with three of its volunteers trained as ‘champions’ to support those who have experienced, or been involved in, domestic abuse.

People can contact the group direct and some are referred by agencies such as Age UK and social prescribers.

For more information and the full list of current workshops visit www.dadesleycrafting.co.uk

