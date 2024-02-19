Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dadesley Crafting organises a range of short and longer sessions for the over 18s on pastimes ranging from knitting and crochet to metal embossing and watercolour techniques.

They are run six days a week in Flourish’s St Catherine’s House, at Balby’s Woodfield Park, and twice a week at Tickhill’s Parish Room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-founder and business manager, Michelle Dunn, whose love of crafting started as a teenager doing cross-stitch, said: “Everyone is welcome and friendships are made and enduring. We provide two types of workshop: one-off social sessions lasting two hours, and others that involve a couple of hours each week for up to six weeks.

Michelle Dunn.

“The workshops cost no more than £6 for two hours and some are free of charge. We receive support from a number of funders that enable us to keep our prices down, including the National Lottery and City of Doncaster Council.

“Although we offer over 100 workshops, they are not exhaustive. If there’s demand for something new, we will provide it.”

Workshops are currently attended by around 300 people from the Doncaster area and run by Dadesley’s unpaid directors and 21 volunteers. The team has also secured the Domestic Abuse Charter Award, with three of its volunteers trained as ‘champions’ to support those who have experienced, or been involved in, domestic abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can contact the group direct and some are referred by agencies such as Age UK and social prescribers.