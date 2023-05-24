Could Milo from Doncaster be Cats Protection’s National Cat of the Year?

Milo beat thousands of other entries to take his place as one of three contenders in the Family Fur-ever category, sponsored by Sure Petcare, celebrating cats that make a family complete.

The two-year-old moggy was selected as a finalist in recognition of how he helped Sue Smith cope as she recovered from breast cancer during the height of the pandemic.

Not only was Milo a great support to Sue, he also proved to be a dog’s best friend – helping the family pug-chihuahua recover from a complex operation.

Sue with Milo

She said: “Milo came into my life in 2020, as I was being diagnosed with breast cancer. The treatment was hard enough and having it during lockdown made it even harder. But having Milo in my life was such a huge help. He was a wonderful distraction – always up to something entertaining! He made each day that little bit easier and during such a long and lonely year, he was a wonderful companion.

“Milo’s a very caring cat and likes to be around his family. He’s such a big part of daily life and gets on really well with my dog Max. They’re inseparable and when we’ve taught Max tricks like high-fives and to give a paw, Milo will join in!

“They really are such good friends and when Max was confined to a cage for rest following surgery on his knee, Milo didn’t leave his side.”

Milo will now go through to a public vote to find winners in four categories – Cat Colleagues, Moggy Marvels, Family Fur-ever and Social Star. Voting is open now and cat lovers have until 30 June to vote for their favourite finalist by visiting www.cats.org.uk/nca

Category winners and the overall National Cat of the Year – chosen by a panel of distinguished judges – will be announced during a ceremony at Wilton’s Music Hall in London on 17 July.

Best-selling author, TV presenter and cat lover Dawn O’Porter – who will be hosting the awards - said: “As a confirmed cat lady I am so excited to be hosting this year’s National Cat Awards and to help Cats Protection raise awareness of the amazing bond we have with our feline friends. I’m really looking forward to hearing all the amazing stories of the nominees”.

Cats Protection’s National Cat Awards, organised by the UK’s largest cat charity, is an annual celebration of the real-life stories of heroism, loyalty, and companionship in the feline world.

This year’s winner will inherit the title from Jasper and Willow, who were named joint National Cat of the Year 2022 in recognition of the role they play at St Peter & St James Hospice in Haywards Heath, Sussex.

Cats Protection’s awards organiser Ashley Fryer said: “Milo has been a wonderful support to Sue during some very difficult days. His story goes to show what an incredible impact cats can have on our daily lives.”

Category winners will each win a prize package of a trophy, a £200 pet store voucher and a year’s subscription to Cats Protection’s The Cat magazine, with the National Cat of the Year also receiving an overall winner trophy.

