Couch to Race for Life sessions launched in Cancer Prevention Week in Doncaster.

The Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) run sessions, launching during Cancer Prevention Week, will see people take part in a 16-week couch to 5k walking or running training programme with the end goal of them taking part in the Race for Life.

Chris Wright, head of health and leisure at DCLT said: “We are launching a 16-week programme focusing on fitness and awareness of cancer prevention.

“We’ll be encouraging participants in the sessions to work towards taking part in the Race for Life which is an annual event raising money for Cancer Research UK.

“The sessions will take place each Monday from 5.30pm to 7pm at Doncaster Cycle Track at Doncaster Dome.

“The sessions will focus on raising awareness of signs and symptoms of cancer with a focus on how to carry out personal checks and how to live a healthy lifestyle.”

The sessions will also include nutritional and weight loss advice as well as body health screening.

“The sessions are for up to 40 participants aged over 16 and we’ll be working with a local running club to provide advice on technique and recovery alongside our DCLT health and fitness instructors who will provide specialised fitness advice on living well,” added Chris.