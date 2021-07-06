Two year groups sent home to self-isolate after Covid outbreak at Doncaster school

Year 9 and Year 10 pupils as well as staff at Trinity Academy in Thorne have been told to stay at home until July 9 due to rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the school.

In a letter to parents, principal Wendy Adenjii, said: “As you may be aware, we have in recent days, been notified of a number of positive Covid-19 cases across our school community.

"In keeping with national guidance all those who have either tested positive or been identified as a potential close contact through our track and trace process are self isolating and I am grateful to you for the support we have had when having to ask students to isolate.

Trinity Academy in Thorne.

“Due to the increase in positive COVID cases amongst our new Year 9 and Year 10 students, and the number rising amongst staff, we are sadly having to stand down all pupils in Year 9 and Year 10 from Tuesday 6 July up to and including Friday 9 July. All lessons for these 2 groups will switch to live teaching from staff either working on the Academy site or from staff working from home due to self isolation.

"This arrangement will remain in place until we welcome back pupils in these year groups on Monday 12 July.

“We are seeing in Thorne, as is the case nationally, a rising rate of transmission across our local community particularly within the age group 11-14.

"Whilst I understand these are challenging times for us all, please be assured that we continue to follow all government and local authority guidance. As you know we have enhanced hygiene, hand washing and cleaning regimes to ensure the risk of transmission is reduced.

"We have also asked students and staff to maintain social distancing requirements throughout the day, introduced the use of face coverings for staff and asked students to do the same, as well as twice weekly lateral flow testing.”