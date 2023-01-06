Three more Covid deaths have been recorded in Doncaster
There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last two weeks in Doncaster.
A total of 1,333 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 5 – up from 1,330 on December 21.
They were among 18,112 deaths recorded across Yorkshire.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result, and whose usual residence was Doncaster.
A total of 177,037 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 5 - up from 175,007 a fortnight ago.