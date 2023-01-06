News you can trust since 1925
Three more Covid deaths have been recorded in Doncaster

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last two weeks in Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 10:29am

A total of 1,333 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 5 – up from 1,330 on December 21.

They were among 18,112 deaths recorded across Yorkshire.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result, and whose usual residence was Doncaster.

A total of 177,037 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 5 - up from 175,007 a fortnight ago.