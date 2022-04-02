The South Yorkshire people who have died after receiving Covid-19 vaccine

Concerns have been growing in recent weeks about the jabs following a number of deaths which have been connected to receiving coronavirus vaccines.

However, local health chiefs have maintained that getting a jab is still safe and that deaths following the jab are ‘vanishingly rare.’

It comes after the death of Kelly Ellis, 33, who died with blood clots 16 days after her Covid jab.

Tom Dudley, Kasey Turner and Kim Lockwood all died after receiving Covid vaccines.

The 33-year-old from Sheffield had received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 26, 2021, but was taken ill 16 days later in the early hours of April 13.

Pathologist Prof Kim Suvarna put the cause of death as a major blood clot in the lungs, and several, smaller clots elsewhere in her body, adding that the AZ vaccine, the contraceptive pill and amphetamines could have been contributory factors.

Thrombosis expert consultant Giorgia Saccullo told the inquest it was impossible to say for definite if the vaccine caused Kelly’s death, because certain tests had not been carried out on her, adding it was quite possible Kelly could have survived had she arrived in hospital still alive.

And Kim Lockwood, 34, of Rotherham died a week after receiving her AstraZeneca Covid jab in March 2021.

She suffered a rare brain bleed as a result of receiving the vaccine.

An inquest heard that her condition quickly deteriorated and she was pronounced dead 17 hours after being admitted to Rotherham Hospital.

South Yorkshire coroner Nicola Mundy said Mrs Lockwood had been "extremely unlucky".

She was admitted to the intensive care unit at Barnsley Hospital in the early hours of February 23, 2021 and passed away on February 27. She was only 18.

Doncaster woman Christine Barker, a healthcare assistant at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, claimed she was left paralysed after receiving the jab – but still urged others to get vaccinated.

She was diagnosed with a condition called transverse myelitis – an inflammation of the spinal cord which can cause pain, muscle weakness, paralysis, sensory problems and bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Her ‘eight million to one’ diagnosis came just a few days after receiving her first Covid vaccine – a Pfizer jab - and she was convinced it was responsible.

However, Sheffield’s director of public health, Greg Fell has called tragic cases of blood clots linked to vaccines “vanishingly rare”.

He said: “In terms of rarity, it’s ‘struck by lightning’ type of territory.

“All medical interventions come with benefits and they all also come with complications.

“Those risks [connected to the Covid vaccine] are vanishingly rare.”

He also urged residents who are declining the Covid-19 vaccine because of concerns for its safety to reconsider.

He said: “Vaccination is still the best protection we have.