The Doncaster areas where Covid rates are rising fastest - including one where new cases have soared by 68.2 per cent.

Covid rates in Doncaster are continuing to rise, along with a majority of local areas in England.

The latest figures show that in Doncaster 145 new people had a confirmed positive test result reported on 13 August 2021.

Between 7 August 2021 and 13 August 2021, 1,174 people had a confirmed positive test result. This shows an increase of 9.7% compared to the previous seven days.

The rate of new cases in Doncaster in the seven days to August 9 is 359.7 per 100,000 people, (1125 cases ), compared to a rate of 348.5, (1090 cases) the previous week.

Of the 312 local areas in England, 227 (73%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 84 (27%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

The map shows areas of Doncaster where the covid rates are over 400 (burgundy), between 200-399 (dark blue) and light blue between 100-199, in the seven days to 08 August 2021, which is the latest period for which reliable figures are available

Vaccines are currently given in two doses, at least 21 days apart.

213,736 people had been given a first dose by the end of 12 August 2021.

189,432 people had been given a second dose by the end of 12 August 2021.

Four people with coronavirus went into hospital on 8 August 2021.

Between 2 August 2021 and 8 August 2021, 38 went into hospital with coronavirus. This shows an increase of 35.7% compared to the previous 7 days.

There were 22 patients in hospital with coronavirus on 10 August 2021.

Some people in the hospital need to use a special device called a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe.

There were 5 coronavirus patients in hospital beds with a mechanical ventilator on 10 August 2021.

Between 7 August 2021 and 13 August 2021, there have been 3 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. This shows no change compared to the previous 7 days.

1. New Rossington With a case rate of 660 per 100,000 people, this area recorded 50 cases up by 19 (61.3 per cent).

2. Bessacarr Grange and Lakeside With a case rate of 501.2 per 100,000 people, this area recorded 37 cases up by 15 (68.2 per cent).

3. Balby Carr With a case rate of 524.3 per 100,000 people, this area recorded 49 cases up by 13 (36.1 per cent).

4. Conisbrough South With a case rate of 772.5 per 100,000 people, this area recorded 56 cases up by 13 (30.2 per cent).