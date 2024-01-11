Still time to get your Covid jab in Doncaster, say local health chiefs

There’s still time to grab a jab in 2024 – that’s the message from Doncaster health bosses.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The NHS in the North East and Yorkshire is reminding people that there is still the opportunity for those eligible to grab their COVID-19 vaccination at a local NHS walk-in centre or participating pharmacy.

The call for those at risk to get vaccinated comes as we approach the end of the winter COVID-19 vaccination campaign on 31 January 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After that, COVID vaccinations will close, and people will be required to wait for a future seasonal campaign unless they develop a new health condition or start treatment that severely weakens the immune system, in which case a clinician may advise vaccination sooner.

There's still time to get your Covid jab in Doncaster.

Vaccination is the best way for people to ensure they and their families are protected against flu and COVID this winter when the viruses spread more easily as people spend more time indoors. It takes about two weeks following vaccination to build up the maximum defences against the viruses.

It is crucial to get this protection, even if you have had a vaccine or been ill with flu or COVID before, as immunity fades over time and the viruses change each year. This campaign season has seen sites across the North East and Yorkshire administer over 1.8 million covid vaccine doses.

Regional Medical Director and Clinical Lead for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, Dr Yvette Oade, said: “Although we have seen encouraging uptake of the seasonal Covid vaccine, there are still over 800,000 people across the region at a higher risk of falling seriously ill to Covid that have not been vaccinated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we approach the end of the winter COVID-19 vaccination campaign, we are encouraging people to come forward and get vaccinated to keep you, and those around you, safe.”

In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, others eligible for the seasonal Covid vaccine include:

Residents in a care home for older adults

All adults aged 65 years and over

Persons aged 6 months to 64 years in a clinical risk group, as laid out in the Immunisation Green Book, Covid-19 chapter (Green Book)

Frontline health and social care workers

Persons aged 16 to 64 years who are carers (as defined in the Green Book) and staff working in care homes for older adults.

Since 14 December, some appointments may still be available through a local NHS vaccination service, such as a pharmacy, or visit a walk-in site. Details of walk-in sites can be found at Find a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination site – NHS (www.nhs.uk).

If you are experiencing cold and flu symptoms on the day of your vaccinations, it’s advisable to rebook your appointment for when you are well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 31 January 2024, the COVID-19 offer will close until the next seasonal campaign, likely to be April 2024. People may be able to get vaccinated sooner, if they develop a new health condition or start treatment that severely weakens their immune system, if advised by a clinician.