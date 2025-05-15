South Yorkshire Chief Medical Officer urges those eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine as latest figures show only just under half have received their jab.

NHS South Yorkshire’s Chief Medical Officer has urged those eligible for a Spring COVID-19 vaccine to come forward, as latest figures show only just under half of eligible people have received their jab.

With five weeks to go, the NHS is reminding those at highest risk of getting seriously unwell if they catch the virus to come forward for their free vaccination and top up their protection this Spring, including those aged 75 and over and children and adults who are immunosuppressed.

Hundreds of appointments are available every day across South Yorkshire through a mixture of walk in and booked appointments at a number of pharmacies and some GP practices, and will continue to run until Tuesday 17 June.

Visits to care homes also continue to run for anyone living in an older adult care home eligible for the vaccine. NHS staff also continue to organise visits to eligible housebound patients.

Dr David Crichton, chief medical officer at NHS South Yorkshire said: “I would urge anyone that is eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine when offered. COVID-19 is still in circulation and can be life-threatening for the most vulnerable people in society.

“Residents in older adult care homes, adults who are 75 or over and people who are immunosuppressed are particularly vulnerable to complications from COVID-19.

“Viruses change and protection fades over time, so it is important to keep up to date with your vaccines, even if you have been vaccinated before.

“The NHS are sending out invites, but you do not need to wait for this to book – just visit the NHS website, use the NHS App or call 119 to get an appointment in your diary.”

Those eligible can book their appointment now through the NHS website (www.nhs.uk/bookcovid), the NHS App or by calling 119 if you can’t get online.

As well as booked appointments, there are thousands of walk-in appointments available every day, with a full list of local locations available on the NHS walk-in finder.

Some community pharmacies across South Yorkshire are also offering COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible children and young people aged 5 - 17 years. Visit https://southyorkshire.icb.nhs.uk/your-health/covid-19-spring-vaccine to book.