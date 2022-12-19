A total of 1,326 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on December 15 (Thursday) – up from 1,320 on the week before.

They were among 17,883 deaths recorded across the whole of Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who has died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.