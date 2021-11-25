Research team calling out for volunteers for COVID-19 booster trial in Doncaster

Dr Adrian Phillipson, leading the trial for Grounded Research, said: “Through participating in COVID research studies volunteers have made the vaccine programme possible. However, as we all know, the pandemic is not over and we still need volunteers to come forward to take part in vital research, which will help us plan across the UK and beyond.”

The new study is to determine the effects of a booster dose for COVID-19, to assess if a booster injection can increase and broaden the immune response against the different variants of COVID that cause the disease in participants who have previously been fully vaccinated.

Dr Adrian Phillipson continued: “As more of the population become fully vaccinated, this sort of research continues to strengthen our understanding of how we can help protect everyone against coronavirus in the future. It will make a real difference.”

Vital research is still needed, and participation is key to the success

The study is open to adults aged 18-years-old and above. A broad range of people may be included, from those who are healthy to those with health problems that put them at risk for complications due to COVID-19.

Needed are 70 volunteers, adults vaccinated four to ten months ago with the Astra Zeneca vaccine. The trial will be run in the Grounded Research Hub in the Tickhill Road Hospital in Balby.

Participants will be asked to attend a minimum of six study visits, and their health will be monitored for 12 months.

RDaSH Executive Medical Director, Dr Navjot Ahluwalia, said: ““By looking at the safety and effectiveness of the booster vaccine, we hope that researchers and participants can help add another option to our current portfolio of vaccines - giving us a broader range of vaccines and helping us to reinforce supply as we look to boost immunity in the population in the future.”