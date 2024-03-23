On this day in 2020 Doncaster's first patient died of Covid and hospitals are still receiving new cases today
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust posted this on March 23 that year:
With a heavy heart, we can confirm that a patient, who had tested positive Covid-19, has passed away at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
Dr Tim Noble, Medical Director at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals said: "I am saddened to confirm that a patient who was being cared for at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, and who had tested positive for Covid-19, has passed away.
“The patient, who was in their 50s, had underlying health conditions.
"We share our deepest condolences and sympathies with the patient’s loved ones and we are asking the media to respect the wishes of the family for privacy during this extremely difficult and upsetting time.”
Move forward four years and this week there are 15 patients with Covid-19 in DRI.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 was up from six on the same day the previous week.
Across England there are 1,690 people in hospital with Covid
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 34 per cent in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 14 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 15.
Fort NHS advice about COVID-19 and COVID-19 services, including testing, vaccination and the long-term effects visit https://www.nhs.uk/covid-19-advice-and-services/.