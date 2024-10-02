Nurse releases second book paying tribute to those she cared for, lost, and worked alongside during the pandemic
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
During this time she released her debut poetry book Guardian Angel A Book of Poems in order to raise money for the hospitals memorial garden Rainbow Gardens.
She then went on to film production producing two short films Guardian Angel and The Wrong Lighthouse, which have been recognised winning awards worldwide including Cannes.
When asked about the pandemic she answered: “It was heartbreaking, I have never felt so helpless as a nurse, watching reasonably fit people die, nursing colleagues, some who also passed. The pandemic taught me a lot, it was an intense experience, but one I wish to never nurse through again.”
During those times Laura continued to write. She has released her second poetry book Rainbows & Dreams which is out to buy now on Amazon, Shield Crest Publishing and Waterstones.
Why did she choose that title? She replied: “Rainbows were symbolic, they were a symbol of hope, bright colours and they were drawn and
donated by children to cheer us up. It was the little gestures that showed such love and care from those outsides of hospital.
"We kept dreaming of better days to come, and also the pandemic and lockdown, isolating alone, helped me to explore my creative side more, and created opportunities and opened doors. It showed me that there was something else I love doing as well as nursing.
“I wanted to write the book as a thank you, to my respiratory team who I worked alongside, to send my love to all of those covid affected, to pay my respects my own way to those who we lost. Rainbows & Dreams allows me to do that.”
When asked if she had watched the TV show Breathtaking her reply was: “Only the first episode and I choked up. When I heard about it I was hoping they didn’t dramatize it for TV. It was raw, and accurate, but no one could understand the emotions and feelings unless you were in the thick of it.
"Covid may have been and gone, but people’s memories, loved ones lost, will always remain a part of you. In Rainbows & Dreams I remember them.”
Laura continues to nurse, write, film produce and host her own radio show at Trust AM Radio. She added: “Working 12.5 hour shifts gives me more days off in the week to do what I also love doing. It’s my downtime.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.