Number of Doncaster hopsital Covid patients rises to ten as cases increase again

In the last few weeks, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust had reported several weeks with zero patients being treated for Covid-19.

But numbers have now started to creep up – and health bosses have urged people to get their jab, with all those admitted to the area’s three hospitals – Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop and Mexborough’s Montagu hospital – being unvaccinated.

In its weekly update, a spokesman said: “At present we are caring for 10 individuals with COVID-19 who have not been vaccinated.

None of the ten coronavirus cases in Doncaster were vaccinated, health bosses have said.

"This is only a small rise in inpatient numbers, but a rise nonetheless, and outlines the importance of getting your jab."

“You can do so this week via the following clinics.’”

The clinics are as follows

Saturday 10 July, Rutland House, 8am to 6pm (Pfizer dose only)

Saturday 10 July, Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, 8am to 6pm

Saturday 10 July, Adwick Leisure Centre, 9am to 6pm

Saturday 10 July, Yorkshire Wildlife Park, 9am to 6pm

Sunday 11 July, Rutland House, 8am to 4pm

Since the start of the vaccination programme, more than 350,000 vaccine doses have been given out in Doncaster, with 80% of the population receiving a first dose and 70% double jabbed.