No more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last week in Doncaster

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 19th August 2022, 9:40 am
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 9:41 am

A total of 1,231 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 17 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from a week previously.

They were among 16,699 deaths recorded across Yorkshire.

A total of 163,445 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 17

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

A total of 163,445 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 17, up from 162,550.

