Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 1,231 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 17 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from a week previously.

They were among 16,699 deaths recorded across Yorkshire.

A total of 163,445 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 17

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

A total of 163,445 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 17, up from 162,550.