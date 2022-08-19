No more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last week in Doncaster
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Doncaster.
A total of 1,231 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 17 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from a week previously.
They were among 16,699 deaths recorded across Yorkshire.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.
A total of 163,445 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 17, up from 162,550.