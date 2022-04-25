New visiting rules at Doncaster Royal Infirmary following decline in Covid cases

This means, the majority of adult inpatients can have two visitors each day for up to two hours, either together or at different times, but individuals are asked to call ahead before attending.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said the refreshed rules will be reviewed in a few weeks’ time.

However, the rules for those undergoing planned elective surgery remain unchanged, said the Trust.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Abigail Trainer, Director of Nursing at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), said: “Following a recent spike, and subsequent decline, in COVID-19 activity within our hospitals, we are pleased to be able to relax our visiting restrictions.

“We know that being in hospital is difficult at the best of times and we are regularly reviewing what policies we have in place, taking the opportunity to rescind restrictions as soon as we are able.

"Our new rules mean that two people per day can visit for up to two hours – we do however ask that people keep the number of different visitors during their stay to a minimum and that families coordinate this as best as they can.

“We are still operating some restrictions such as those in elective surgery, so we ask that individuals read the guidance carefully and we will continue to review our position on a regular basis.

"I want to also stress the importance that anyone coming to our sites must wear an appropriate face covering, wash their hands regularly and please do not attend, under any circumstances, if you have a cough, cold, diarrhoea, vomiting or a temperature.”

The Trust also said families and loved ones are encouraged to keep in touch via means of electronic communication in order to reduce a patient’s risk of developing Covid-19 during the peri-operative period and reduces the risk of associated complications.

The Trust’s visiting restrictions have been updated to the following:

All Adult inpatients – Two individuals allowed to visit daily, either together or separately, please call ahead to confirm your attendance. ​

Compassionate Visiting – Two nominated Visitors/carers of patients with complex needs, those on palliative care, have learning disabilities, dementia, autism or a mental health need, are asked to call ahead but are not restricted to two hours.

End of Life –There are no restrictions in the number of visitors that can attend but we ask that only two at a time visit. We ask that visiting parties do not congregate in entrances or on corridors.

Paediatric care – For full guidance, please head to: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/non-essential-visiting-suspended/paediatric-neonatal-services-visiting-covid-19

Maternity services – For full guidance, please head to: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/non-essential-visiting-suspended/maternity-services-visiting-covid-19

In January, the Trust also introduced the Family Liaison Service to help families and loved ones stay in touch during a hospital stay, as well as coordinate the pick-up and drop-off of personal property, physical letters and arrangement of video calls if support is needed.