More than 350,000 Covid vaccines given in Doncaster as town hits new milestone

Dr David Crichton of Doncaster CCG said that almost 80% of the adult population in Doncaster have now received a first dose of the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccination with 70% of them ‘double’ jabbed.

He said: “You will have seen that over the last weekend, vaccination sites across Doncaster joined thousands from around the country in holding a big vaccination weekend with sites offering drop-in clinics in a bid to help vaccinate as many as possible.”

Anyone who is 18 years or over can now access a jab with more drop-in clinics available for the many patients who struggle to make appointments due to everyday life commitments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 350,000 Covid vaccines have been given out in Doncaster.

He said: “I can’t stress enough how important it is to have both COVID-19 vaccinations in order to help prevent you from being seriously ill should you catch the virus.

“The latest data continues to show vaccines are saving lives, helping reduce hospital admissions and relieving pressure on NHS services and meaning people have milder illness and recovering quicker and better from the virus.

“There has been a lot of discussions in the news recently about potential future booster jabs in autumn and the vaccinations for children, but as yet, we are awaiting confirmation and any details that will follow on the next phase of the vaccination programme will be deployed.

“I would like to once again say a huge thank you to everyone who has come forward for a vaccination in Doncaster so far.

“As the vaccination programme advances and more data is available, it’s overwhelmingly clear that getting jabbed is the best thing you can do to protect your own health against this virus as well as those close to you, which has sadly killed a huge amount of people.