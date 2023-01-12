Mobile vaccination service targets more ‘seldom heard’ groups in Doncaster

The NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) in Doncaster has commissioned the van to offer Covid vaccinations in a variety of locations across the city.

The van will be visiting the Bullcroft Memorial Hall in Carcroft this Friday between 10am and 1pm, nursing staff and volunteers aim predominantly to vaccinate eligible vulnerable adults and those from lesser, or seldom-heard communities who may have previously been reluctant to come forward.

Dr Nabeel Alsindi, a Doncaster GP and medical director for the ICB in Doncaster, said: “This initiative is part of the Covid Health Inequalities work we’re doing in partnership with Primary Care Networks and Doncaster Council. We’re particularly focused on improving access to health services for those experiencing barriers in accessing their vaccination and making it convenient for local people. We would encourage those to come forward even if it’s their first dose, as Covid is still with us and it’s important to continue to reach out to as many people as we can.”

Look out for the van

There’s no appointment needed just look out for the van which will be clearly marked NHS South Yorkshire.

Over the coming weeks, the Doncaster vaccination van aims to call at many public venues including libraries, community halls and the city centre. The service is being delivered by teams made up of volunteers, nurses, practice and Primary Care Network staff, and paramedics.

