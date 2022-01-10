The Memorial Hall in McConnell Crescent, Rossington is open from 9-5 at weekends for people to get immunised against coronavirus with a jab.

Jabs can be booked via the national booking service but the clinic offers walk in appointments so local people can ‘grab their jab.’

First and second and booster doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are available at the clinic in Rossington