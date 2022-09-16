Five more Covid deaths recorded in Doncaster
There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Doncaster.
Friday, 16th September 2022, 10:30 am
A total of 1,244 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 15 (Thursday) – up from 1,239 on September 8.
They were among 16,961 deaths recorded across Yorkshire.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.
A total of 165,806 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 15 – up from 165,369.