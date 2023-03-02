News you can trust since 1925
Five more coronavirus deaths recorded in Doncaster

There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 5:30pm

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,395 people had died in the area by February 16 – up from 1,390 the week before.

They were among 18,758 deaths recorded across Yorkshire.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 2 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

183,561 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 16.

