Fake Government leaflets posted to Doncaster homes by anti-vaxx campaigners

The leaflets have been circulated to homes in the Norton and Campsall areas in recent days – and have also been sent to homes across the country.

The flyers contain the UK Government logo – but containing anti-vaxx propaganda, the leaflets have been confirmed as fake in other parts of the country.

The leaflets, which publish false information about Covid-19 vaccines and those who have been vaccinated, have been posted to homes in Doncaster in recent days.

The anti-vaxx leaflets were posted to homes in Norton and Campsall.

The leaflet that was posted contains a plethora of false claims relating to the coronavirus vaccines, including a quote from a supposed 'infectious disease expert' that 'vaccinated people should be put in quarantine, and should be isolated from society.'

It comes after copies of an anti-vaxx, Covid-denying 'truthpaper' were delivered to homes in Doncaster earlier this year.

Copies of The Light, which describes itself as ‘the only paper telling you the truth’ and ‘free from the establishment’ wer delivered to a number of homes.

One angry resident, who declined to be named after being targeted with the paper said: “It is absolute s***.

"The whole thing is just trash from start to finish. It’s peddling dangerous rubbish that people shouldn’t be taken in by.